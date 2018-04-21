SLIDESHOW: Pat's Run 2018

Over 35,000 people participated in this year's Pat's Run in Tempe. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The 14th annual Pat's Run kicked off in Tempe on Saturday morning.

Over 35,000 men, women and children participated in the event in honor of Pat Tillman.

The 4.2-mile race started at 7:20 a.m. near Sun Devils Stadium at Sixth Street and Packard Drive. Participants ran through the streets of Tempe and then returned to Sun Devils Stadium near Rio Salado Parkway.

A wheelchair race took place prior to the main run while the kids' run finished off the event Saturday morning.

It was the third year in a row the event was sold out.

