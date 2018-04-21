Phoenix Police Foundation holds fundraiser for fallen K-9 officer

Bane, the police dog was killed in the line of duty (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

This past week, Phoenix Police lost K9 dog officer Bane during a call. Since then, the community has been supporting the department through donations.

Officer Lisa Fisher says, "To hear the love and support from our community really means a lot to us."

Officer Lisa Fisher is one of 17 K-9 handlers in the Phoenix police K-9 squad. She says the bond officers build with their dogs is tight.

Lisa Fisher says, "we go throughout the city we take our dogs home with us. We take our cars home with us. And we go in service from our houses."

The mourning ceremony to say an official goodbye to Bane will be held privately and so today is a way for the community to be part of the support system for the grieving officers.

Tim Thomas, Phoenix Police Foundation President says,"the ultimate goal today is to raise enough money with the community to purchase a new dog because Bane was very young, 3 years old, one the department 1 year."

Each K9 costs anywhere between 10 to 15 thousand dollars, which includes all of their specialized training. Saturday's fundraising event at Steele Indian Dog Park is a way for the community to mourn all while contributing to getting another K9 that the department now needs.

Tim Thomas says, "This is a difficult time. This is a good place to help our officers and other K9 handlers who are here today as part of the mourning process." If you would like to donate to the Phoenix Police Foundation, click here.

