PD: Man tries to hide face during armed robbery at Phoenix Subway

The Phoenix Police Department is looking for a man who robbed a Phoenix Subway while he was trying to hide his face.

Back on April 10, a man entered a Subway restaurant near the area of 35th Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix.

Once inside, the suspect threatened to shoot the clerks and demanded money.

According to Silent Witness, the clerks complied and the suspect fled on foot with cash in hand.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, between 20 and 30 years old.

He's about 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11 and weighs between 150 and 180 pounds.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, black socks with black sandals and a black hat with a grey front.

If anyone recognizes the suspect, they are asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or silentwitness.org.

VIDEO. Suspect tries to hide as he robs Subway at 3440 W Thomas Rd in Phoenix. Recognize him anyway? Let us know. 480-WITNESS 480-948-6377 / 480-TESTIGO 480-837-8446 / www.SilentWitness org pic.twitter.com/fdiseMFCHs — Silent Witness (@SilentwitnessAZ) April 21, 2018

