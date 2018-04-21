DPS: Wrong-way driver arrested after sideswiping 2 vehicles on Loop 202

A wrong-way driver was arrested after sideswiping two vehicles early Saturday morning on State Route 202.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the driver was driving the wrong way, traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of SR202 from the 24th Street off-ramp.

DPS said that the driver sideswiped two vehicles as it traveled the wrong way.

The three occupants of the first vehicle reported no injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries, according to DPS.

The wrong-way driver was later arrested.

DPS officials said that impairment has not been ruled out.

