Man dies following shooting outside Phoenix Circle K

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred outside of a Circle K early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred just after 1:30 p.m. in the area of 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

Police say that three male victims met with two other men in the area.

During their meeting, shots were fired.

According to Phoenix police, a 21-year-old man was shot and killed.

The other men fled the area following the shooting.

No other details have been released at this time.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.