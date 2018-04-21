PD: Man 'extremely critical' after south Phoenix shooting, 2nd victim recovering

Two men are still in the hospital, one of then in "extremely critical condition," following a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in south Phoenix.

At approximately 2:15 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a "shots fired" call in the area of Central and Southern avenues.

When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot injuries.

One them, 40-year-old, is a ride-share driver who was in the drive-through of an area restaurant. Police said he had two passengers with him when he was shot. Neither one of those passengers was hurt.

Detectives have not released any details about the 40-year-old's wounds, saying only that he was "critically injured."

The other victim, according to investigators, is a 29-year-old who was "on foot in the area but was uncooperative and vague when providing details."

Police described that man's injuries as "serious" but did not elaborate. He is expected to survive.

The shooting is under investigation.

