PD: Driver dies after car crashes into Phoenix home

A man is dead after a car with three people inside plowed through a brick wall and into a home Saturday.

The incident occurred just before 1:30 a.m near the area of McDowell Road and 56th Avenue.

According to Phoenix police, the 23-year-old driver was taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The driver was identified as Luis Romero, according to Phoenix Police Department.

Two passengers sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The occupants of the other cars were not injured.

A father and a 4-month-old baby were asleep when the car hit the back of the house, where the master bedroom is located.

Authorities say that none of the people inside the home were taken to the hospital.

The infant's father told police that the baby has some bumps and bruises.

Police said speed and impairment appear to be factors in the collision.

