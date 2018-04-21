Family desperate for answers after young mom found dead on I-10

A Gilbert family is desperate for answers after a young mom was found dead along a highway.

DPS says Yvette Gills was walking along eastbound Interstate 10 late Sunday night when she was hit and killed by a car near Eloy.

“I wonder what she was thinking, I wonder how long she was alive,” says Gills’ sister Valerie LeClaire. “What happened was wrong. She didn't deserve to go out the way that she did.”

LeClaire doesn’t know why the 22-year-old was headed towards Tucson, but she suspects someone dropped off Yvette and left her on the side of the road.

“I don’t care how mad you are at somebody,” says Yvette’s mother, Maureen Gills. “Why would you drive away?”

It’s not clear who Yvette Gillette was with before the hit-and-run.

The family is asking anyone who saw something to please call investigators. They also want the driver to have courage and speak up to help the family find peace.

“It may be scary to be like ‘oh no what have I done’ but you have to understand, it's not about you,” says LeClaire “It's about those babies that are never going to see their mom again.”

Anyone with information is urged to call DPS.

The family is asking for donations to help with funeral costs and the care for Yvette's two small children.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.