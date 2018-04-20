Students protest gun violence at Arizona Capitol

High school students occupied the House and Senate lobbies and the governor's office at the state Capitol for almost six hours Friday night in the latest protest against gun violence.

Friday's Phoenix March for Our Lives group protest is being held on the anniversary of the 1999 school shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado. The group was one of many organized by students across the nation following the Valentine Day's shooting that killed 17 students and staff at a Florida high school.

They were met at the Capitol by about a dozen armed gun-rights supporters who waved American flags and used megaphones to shout at students.

“It’s not gun control we need. It's people control. My guns have never walked off and killed anybody," said counter-protester Cassie Belcourt.

A large number of state troopers were also on hand.

Student organizer Jordan Harb says the students are keeping the pressure on Gov. Doug Ducey to do something to stop gun violence.

“Our entire generation is tired of seeing news flashes of school shootings. We’re tired of seeing inactivity in Washington," said McClintock High School student Thomas Lobato.

“I’m laying here with a full bladder because honestly, it’s been enough. Too many people have died,” said Venus Hernandez, a Corona del Sol High School student.

When the buildings closed at 5 p.m., DPS troopers did not make the students leave, though they did keep everyone else from going in. Students came out, linked hand-to-shoulder in a single-file line at 10:00 p.m.

