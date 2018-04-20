Running with pride at Pat's Run

It’s a big weekend here in the Valley as we celebrate the life of Pat Tillman and honor him and raise money for military members.

I will be running with pride this weekend, after my brother Erich’s promotion that took place in Washington DC.

I have to brag a bit, because our family is so proud of his career. This past week he was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army. He was also an Airborne Ranger and trained with the same unit as Pat Tillman at Fort Lewis, the 2nd Ranger Battalion, 75th Regiment.

His ceremony took place in the National Archives building, right in front of the Constitution. So cool to be in the building that is filled with so much history. His peers, including his boss, Maj, Gen. Buck Elton, put on the ceremony.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Pat's Run]

Right now, my brother is working in the Pentagon as an action officer assigned to the joint staff for Special Operations and Counter-terrorism. There are days when I call him and ask him how was work? He can’t say anything of course, but one day he said, "let’s just say the world is in a better place." About a half-hour after we talked, my phone alert went off saying we got some key bad dudes in the Middle East.

His next orders are sending him to a base in upstate New York, where he will be in charge of 650 soldiers and get them ready to protect our country.

His title will be the Battalion Commander of 1-87 Infantry in 10th Mountain Division (LI) at Fort Drum, NY. He has had 6 tours overseas and I am sure experienced some scary stuff. I often joke around with him, saying here he jumps out of airplanes and fights bad guys, and I wear makeup for work.

I met a lot of his fellow soldiers this past weekend and their families, and the sacrifice they go through to fight for our country is incredible. Big kudos to all the family members in the military. It is a lot of work when someone is deployed overseas. I am honored to run in the Pat Tillman run.

Make sure to join us Saturday morning from 6 to 10 a.m. on Channel 3.

