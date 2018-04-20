Valley businesses step up to watch students if teacher walkout forces districts to close schools

Several Valley businesses are stepping up to watch students if schools have to close because of a teacher walkout.

[CLICK/TAP HERE FOR LIST OF CHILD CARE OPTIONS]

Debbie Hansen is KTR Family Action Sports Center's finance manager. If teachers were to walk out Thursday, April 26, the indoor skate and trampoline park in Chandler near Pecos and McQueen will open earlier than usual.

Hansen said their hours will be from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

[RELATED: Arizona teachers vote to walk out on Thursday, April 26 over education funding]

The cost will be $30 a day for one child or $75 for families (up to five children).

"To be very clear KTR does not support or not support it (Red for Ed). Our stance is very neutral. Our only stance is that we are here for the family. And whatever the family needs which is a fun safe environment, that’s what we want to offer."

KTR has posted details https://www.facebook.com/chandlerktr/.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona schools in crisis]

The owner of Arizona Element Elite Cheer in Chandler and Peoria, Cassie Markham, also isn't taking a political stand on Red for Ed.

She just wants to help families.

"We want to make sure those kids have a safe place to go to so parents can still get to work," said Markham.

Her coaching staff has volunteered to come in and run a day camp from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for kids 4 years old and older. Some stay-at-home moms who have teaching certificates have also volunteered to help.

"We’re prepared to do it for as long as we need to be able to do it," said Markham.

Markham will be charging $20 a day per child or $50 for families with three or more children. The cost helps covers snacks and meals.

For questions, you can call 480-892-2239 or visit https://www.facebook.com/AZElement.East/photos/a.323307594796155.1073741829.322426254884289/424559181337662/?type=3&theater

AZ All-Stars Cheer and Tumble in Tempe, Jennifer Lannon, will be charging $30 per child each day for 12-hour sports day camp. It'll be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will offer physical activities like soccer, a bouncy house. More information can be found at azallstars.com.

MomPlex only taking the first 15-20 kids and will be open to whoever reserves a spot first.

Owner Bethany Cole said she does support the Red for Ed movement. She’s charging $15 a day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MomPlex's Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/MomPlexNetwork/

[RELATED: Arizona school districts release plans for teacher walkout]

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Phoenix is also offering help.

They released the following statement Friday:

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Phoenix will support the kids and families we serve across the Valley. Every school district is working on their response plan and we are collaborating with each of the schools and districts that we serve. Beginning on Thursday, our Clubs will be open from 8am – 6pm, our normal school break hours, for families who need care for their students during the school day.

Space in each Club is limited. Current Club members will have priority, and there will be no additional fees for members.

Our Clubs will also be open to non-members for $20 per day, based on available space.

Every Club will serve lunches and snacks. We will not be serving breakfast.

Parents/caregivers will need to make arrangements for the drop-off and pick-up of their children at the Clubs. Please contact your local Club for additional information. We will continue to communicate to our families and partners through these challenging times. Our kids remain our top priority and we will continue to serve the families of our communities. If you have additional questions, please call BGCMP Program Services Center: 602.954.8182

In preparation for school closures for the state-wide Teacher Walkout, the Valley of the Sun YMCA is prepared to provide a safe, fun, learning environment for children. You can find out more information on their website at: https://valleyymca.org/get-involved/community-programs/youth/emergency-drop-in-care

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.