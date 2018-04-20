Thursday, April 19, 2018

Thursday, April 19, 2018Posted:
Chef Lori Hashimoto
Hana Japanese Eatery, is at 5524 N. 7th Ave in Phoenix at www.hanajapaneseeatery.com or call 602-973-1238
Robert Black– The Vintage Swimsuit
For more information on Fashions by Robert Black visit www.FashionbyRobertBlack or call 480-664-7770. Models provided by Ford Robert Black Agency. Contact www.fordrba.com or call 480-966-2537
Dairy Council of Arizona- National Nutrition Month
For more information, visit www.azmilk.org.
Transforming Image Med Spa
For more information, visit https://www.transformingimage.com/about-us/ or call 813.843.0965.
Elements Massage
For more information visit, www.ElementsMassage.com/Arizona or call 480-582-5045.
Revitalize Weight loss
For More Information, call 480-435-3557 or visit http://fatlossphoenix.com/
Dan Davis- Trains
For more information, catch Dan on social media @Travelationstv
Core Sleep Solutions
For any other information, send an e-mail to coresleepsolutions@gmail.com.
Flowers provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673
Contact Us
Phone: 602.207.3333
Email: yourlife@azfamily.com