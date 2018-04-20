Dirty Dining April 20: Slime mold, workers not washing hands among health code violations spotted at Phoenix-area restaurants

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Shell

3001 E. Washington Street

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

Door of refrigerator coming apart

Milk, eggs and sour cream not kept at proper temperature

Subway

325 W. Southern Ave

Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:

Employee handling money, talking on phone, then making sandwiches

Black slime mold in ice machine

Protein House

3141 E. Indian School Road

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

Worker handling raw eggs, then not washing hands

Food surfaces not cleaned properly

Filiberto’s Mexican Food

3033 E. Indian School Road

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

Raw chicken stored over raw beef

Cook handling raw meat, then clean dishes

Senor Sushi

1356 W. Southern Ave

Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:

Employee handling dirty dishes then food without washing up.

Inside of copper mugs turning green.

No paper towels at a hand wash sink.

Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores

Streets of New York

3120 E. Cactus Road

Phoenix

85032

Wendy’s Hamburger

5906 W. Bell Road

Glendale

85308

Q Bar & Grill

6750 W. Olive Avenue

Peoria

85345

Bitzee Mama’s

7023 N. 58th Ave

Glendale

85301

Harkins

6950 E. Superstition Springs Blvd

Mesa

85208

Sweeties Candy

1986 N. Alma School Road

Chandler

85224

