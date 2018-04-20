Dirty Dining April 20: Slime mold, workers not washing hands among health code violations spotted at Phoenix-area restaurants

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Shell
3001 E. Washington Street
Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:
Door of refrigerator coming apart
Milk, eggs and sour cream not kept at proper temperature

Subway
325 W. Southern Ave
Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:
Employee handling money, talking on phone, then making sandwiches
Black slime mold in ice machine

Protein House
3141 E. Indian School Road
Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:
Worker handling raw eggs, then not washing hands
Food surfaces not cleaned properly

Filiberto’s Mexican Food
3033 E. Indian School Road
Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:
Raw chicken stored over raw beef
Cook handling raw meat, then clean dishes

Senor Sushi
1356 W. Southern Ave
Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:
Employee handling dirty dishes then food without washing up.
Inside of copper mugs turning green.
No paper towels at a hand wash sink.

Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores

Streets of New York
3120 E. Cactus Road
Phoenix
85032

Wendy’s Hamburger
5906 W. Bell Road
Glendale
85308

Q Bar & Grill
6750 W. Olive Avenue
Peoria
85345

Bitzee Mama’s
7023 N. 58th Ave
Glendale
85301

Harkins
6950 E. Superstition Springs Blvd
Mesa
85208

Sweeties Candy
1986 N. Alma School Road
Chandler
85224

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Jason Barry Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

Click to learn more about Jason.

Jason Barry

Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.

Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.

An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.

His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.

Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.

Hide bio

  • How Dirty Dining startedMore>>

  • Dirty Dining: Why and how we do it

    Dirty Dining: Why and how we do it

    Thursday, May 17 2018 3:00 PM EDT2018-05-17 19:00:15 GMT
    We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)
    We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)

    CBS 5 was the first station in the Valley to report on local restaurants not keeping clean kitchens. Jason Barry's first Dirty Dining story was back in 2002. He followed Maricopa County health inspectors into various restaurants.

    More >

    CBS 5 was the first station in the Valley to report on local restaurants not keeping clean kitchens. Jason Barry's first Dirty Dining story was back in 2002. He followed Maricopa County health inspectors into various restaurants.

    More >