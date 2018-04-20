14th Annual Pat's Run road closures and restrictions

The 14th Annual Pat's Run will kick off Saturday morning in Tempe which means there are road closures and restrictions to navigate.

The run takes place through downtown Tempe on Saturday, April 21 and begins at 7 a.m.

The City of Tempe says there will be one road closure starting Friday, April 20 at 4 p.m.:

Packard Drive closed in both directions between 6th Street and Rio Salado Parkway

The rest of the road closures will be in place Saturday morning from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.:

6th Street closed in both directions between Rural Road and Veterans Way

Alpha Drive closed in both directions between University Drive and 6th Street

Rio Salado Parkway closed in both directions between Rural Road and Hardy Drive

Mill Avenue closed northbound between 3rd Street and Washington Street/Curry Road

Curry Road closed eastbound and westbound between Mill and College avenues

Lakeview Drive closed in both directions at Curry Road

College Avenue closed southbound between Curry Road and Gilbert Drive

Gilbert Drive closed eastbound between College Avenue and Scottsdale Road

Scottsdale/Rural Road closed southbound between Gilbert and University drives

Scottsdale/Rural Road closed northbound between University Drive and SR202

Rio Salado Parkway closed westbound at McClintock Drive

SR202 eastbound off-ramp at Scottsdale Road closed

SR202 westbound on-ramp at Scottsdale Road closed

SR202 westbound off-ramp at Scottsdale Road restricted to northbound traffic only on Scottsdale Road

There will also be some detours for public transit.

One detour will begin Friday, April 20 at 4 p.m.:

FLASH Forward and Back: Regular Route to 6th St./Veterans Wy., northeast on 6th St. “Drop Off” location is eastbound 6th St. near side of Alpha Dr., southeast on Alpha Dr. (staging area), north on driveway through Lot 57, west on 6th St. “Pick Up” location is westbound 6th St. near side of Packard Dr., continue west on 6th St. to resume regular route.

The other transit detours will be in place on Saturday April 21 from start of service until 10:30 a.m.:

Route 48 Northbound: Regular route to Rio Salado Pkwy./Priest Dr.; south on Priest Dr. to University Dr.; east on University Dr. to Ash Ave.; north on Ash Ave. to 5th St.; east on 5th St. to Tempe Transportation Center; east on 5th Street/Veterans Way to University Dr.; east on University Dr. to McClintock Dr.; north on McClintock Dr. to Rio Salado Pkwy.; east on Rio Salado Pkwy. to resume regular route.

Route 48 Southbound: Regular route south on McClintock Dr. to Rio Salado Pkwy; continue south on McClintock Dr. to University Dr.; west on University Dr. to Veterans Wy.; northwest on Veterans Wy. to Tempe Transportation Center; west on 5th St. to Ash Ave.; south on Ash Ave. to University Dr.; west on University Dr. to Priest Dr.; north on Priest Dr. to Rio Salado Pkwy.; west on Rio Salado Pkwy. to resume regular route.

Route 72 Northbound: Regular route to University Dr./Rural Rd., east on University Dr., north on McClintock Dr., west on Curry Rd., north on Rural Rd. to resume regular route.

Route 72 Southbound: Regular route to Scottsdale & Curry roads; east on Curry Rd. to McClintock Dr.; south on McClintock Dr. to University Dr.; west on University Dr. to resume regular route at Rural Rd.

Earth East: Route begins at College Ave. and Curry Rd.

Earth West: Regular route south on Scottsdale Rd. to Weber Dr.; continue south on Scottsdale Rd. to Curry Rd.; west on Curry Rd. to College Ave.; north on College Ave. to layover at College Ave./Curry Rd. timepoint. There will be no service to downtown Tempe during the event; passengers will need to transfer to Route 72 at Scottsdale & Curry roads to get downtown.

Since 2005, Pat’s Run, a truly family-friendly event, has grown from 1,000 to 35,000 participants and is now the largest run in the Southwest, winding through the streets of Tempe and ending at the 42-yard line on Frank Kush Field at Sun Devil Stadium.

