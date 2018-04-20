DIY Restaurant Dishes: The Food Bowl Trend

Just about every restaurant seems to be serving a meal in a bowl. It's a big trend you can bring to your dinner table.

Phoenix family foodie Heather Walker gives us some meals that you can prepare at home.

1) Buddha Bowl

Prep Time: 15 minutes / Cook Time: 20 minutes / Servings: 4

Ingredients:

2 cups forbidden rice, fully cooked

1 avocado, thinly sliced

1 cup edamame

1 medium beet, peeled and shredded

1 cup green peas

1 cup micro greens or fresh watercress

4 small radishes, thinly sliced

1 tbsp. each black and white sesame seeds

1 cup Asian sesame salad dressing

Steps:

1. Cook the forbidden rice according to package directions.

2. Set out four serving bowls and spoon 1/2 cup of forbidden rice into the bottom or each bowl.

3. Evenly arrange the avocado, edamame, beets, peas, watercress and radishes on top of the forbidden rice..

4. Drizzle with the Asian sesame dressing and sprinkle with the sesame seeds. Serve immediately.

2) Teriyaki Poke (Chicken) Bowl

Prep Time: 15 minutes / Cook Time: 30 minutes / Servings: 4

Ingredients:

2 cups short grain rice, fully cooked

2 chicken breasts, cut into 1" cubes

2 scallions, finely chopped

1 cup shredded carrots

1 cup chopped, fresh pineapple chunks

1 cup shredded purple cabbage

1 1/4 cups Mr. Yoshida's Teriyaki Sauce

salt and pepper

non-stick cooking spray

Steps:

1. Spray a large skillet with non-stick cooking spray and heat to medium heat. Add the chicken and 1/4 cup of the teriyaki sauce. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cook on medium heat for 5-7 minutes, until the chicken is browned and cooked through.

2. Cook the rice according to package directions.

3. Set out four serving bowls and spoon 1/2 cup of rice into the bottom or each bowl.

4. Evenly arrange the chicken, scallions, carrots, pineapple and purple cabbage on top of the rice.

5. Drizzle with the remaining teriyaki sauce. Serve immediately.

3) Steak and Eggs Benedict Bowl

Prep Time: 15 minutes / Cook Time: 20 minutes / Servings: 4

Ingredients:

2 cups frozen, shredded hash browns

1 lb. New York Strip steak

4 eggs

15-20 stalks of pencil asparagus

15-20 small cherry tomatoes

1 cup Hollandaise sauce (link to recipe follows)

non-stick cooking spray

salt and pepper

Steps:

1. Heat the oven on broil (500 degrees). Arrange the asparagus and cherry tomatoes onto a cookie sheet and spray with non-stick cooking spray. Season with salt and pepper. Broil the vegetables for 5-6 minutes until the asparagus and tomatoes are charred. Remove from the heat and allow to cool slightly before serving.

2. Bring a small saucepan filled with water to a simmer. Add 2 tbsp. white vinegar. Swirl the water into a circle with a large spoon or ladle. Crack the eggs into a small bowl. Use the ladle or large spoon to gently drop one egg into the swirling, simmering water. Cook for 2 1/2 minutes and remove with the spoon. Set aside until ready to serve. Repeat with the other eggs.

3. Spray a large skillet with non-stick cooking spray and heat on medium heat. Add the hash browns and season with salt and pepper. Heat on medium heat for 7-10 minutes, until browned and crispy.

4. Re-spray and re-heat the same skillet and add the steak. Season with salt and pepper and cook on medium heat 4-5 minutes on each side, until medium rare (135 degrees internal temperature). Remove from the skillet and allow the steak to rest for about 5 minutes before slicing.

5. Set out four serving bowls and evenly spoon the hash browns into each bowl.

6. Evenly add the sliced steak, asparagus, cherry tomatoes and poached eggs.

7. Drizzle with warm Hollandaise sauce and serve immediately.

