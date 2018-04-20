As Seen on GMAZ: Friday, April 20

Fallen K9 Fundraiser

Phoenix Police Foundation - the nonprofit that supports PHX PD - is hosting a fundraiser for fallen K9 Bane Saturday, April 21st at the Dog park at Steele Indian Park.

Saturday April 21, 2018

Steele Indian School Park Dog Park

300 E Indian School Road, Phoenix AZ 85012

(Access to Dog Park off 7th Street)

Time: 8:00 A.M to 10:30 A.M

For more information: www.phxpolicefoundation.org

Planetpalooza Earth Day Festival

The third annual Planetpalooza Earth Day Festival is Saturday, April 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Westwing Park, located at 27100 N. Westwing Parkway. The festival cultivates and celebrates the natural resources the environment has to offer through food, music, learning, entertainment and family fun. . Admission is free!

Features student and adult recycle fashion shows hosted by WHAM Art Association. Garden demonstrations, beekeepers, the Mad Scientist, recycled artwork and Peoria's Desert Defenders superheroes will be there to promote water and energy conservation and recycling. Deb's Dragons and Phoenix Herpetological Society will also be there.

There will be giveaways, crafts, the Eco Kids' Zone, Front Porch Pickins Handcrafted items, food trucks and live music from VansGuard and The Hamptons, photo booths, face painting, and hippie hula hoop entertainment.

For details, visit www.peoriaaz.gov/planetpalooza

Saturday, April 21 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Westwing Park

27100 N. Westwing Parkway. Peoria, AZ 85383

Phone: (623) 773-7137

Premier Orthodontics and Smiles Change Lives coming together.

Premier Orthodontics & Smiles Change Lives Evaluation Day Premier Orthodontics and Smiles Changes Lives understand that for many Arizona families, braces are simply out of reach because of financial circumstances. However, we don't believe braces should be considered a luxury. Every child deserves to feel good about their smile!

This year, Premier Orthodontics has committed to help 50 children in Arizona get orthodontic treatment who can't afford the full cost of braces. To help identify these children, we are holding a special Smiles Change Lives event at our Chandler and Arrowhead locations on Saturday, April 21st, 2018. At this event, families can learn more about the Smiles Change Lives program and determine if their child is eligible to enroll in the program. The events will run from 8:30am to 12:00pm.

Premier Orthodontics 3160 S Gilbert Rd Suite 1 Chandler AZ 85286 (855) 777-0214

Premier Orthodontics 20329 N 59th Ave, Suite A11 Glendale, AZ 85308 (855) 777-0214

For more information: www.SCLarizona.com

For more information on Smile Changes Lives: https://www.smileschangelives.org/

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade

You can now have the taste of Hawaii right here in the Arizona!

Wow Wow Lemonade recently set up shop in Scottsdale and is celebrating their official grand opening with island-like festivities all day on Saturday, April 21. Enjoy $1 off local lemonades, live Hawaiian dancers and Ukulele music, enter to win free lemonade for a year, giveaways and more. Gift basket to be raffled off and proceeds to benefit HopeKids Arizona Chapter.

Known for their Hawaiian lemonades, guests can choose from dozens of signature flavors or custom make their own handcrafted beverage. The shop also serves acai bowls, toasts, oats, smoothies, coffee and more.

Wow Wow uses locally sourced products to stay true to its roots and support the local community.

The original Wow Wow opened as a lemonade stand in Maui, Hawaii.

Open daily from 8AM to 7PM.

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade Grand Opening info:

Saturday, April 21 from open to close 8AM to 7PM

$1 off any local lemonade all day valid on any size

First 50 people to receive a Wow Wow Koozie

Enter to win FREE lemonade for a year

Lei's for the keiki (kids)

Live Hawaiian music and entertainment throughout the day

Gift basket raffle proceeds to benefit HopeKids Arizona Chapter

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade

6501 E Greenway Pkwy #152 Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 508- 6036

Open daily from 8am-7pm

Orders can be placed online at www.wowwowhawaiianlemonade.com

Trendy Bowls-Heather Walker

If you go to any restaurant, it seems they want to serve you your meal in a bowl. The trend in bowls is sweeping every food genre, every food culture, and just seems to be the 2018 way to eat a meal. We learn how to take this trendy meal into our own kitchen, so we can have fun with bowls at home.

- The "food bowl" trend is ON for 2018 and it isn't going anywhere, especially for the summer as things heat up.

- Home furnishing stores have some GREAT, affordable bowl options that fit perfectly for this trend.

- The biggest key ingredient is FRESH; color vegetables and they're usually accompanied by some type of whole grain on the bottom and a protein.

- The Buddha bowl is vegetarian and is EVERYWHERE at all the healthier restaurants

- There are entire restaurants dedicated to the Poke bowl, but the seared/raw fish is kind of hard to come by and can be really costly, so we'll substitute it with chicken to make it more kid (Scott) friendly.

- And there's always a high-end breakfast bowl (usually avocado toast or some kind of deconstructed version of a traditional dish), so we're doing a steak and eggs benedict bowl! This is a great breakfast for din-ner option with some red wine!

RECIPE: Buddha Bowl

Prep Time: 15 minutes / Cook Time: 20 minutes / Servings: 4

Ingredients:

2 cups forbidden rice, fully cooked

1 avocado, thinly sliced

1 cup edamame

1 medium beet, peeled and shredded

1 cup green peas

1 cup micro greens or fresh watercress

4 small radishes, thinly sliced

1 tbsp. each black and white sesame seeds

1 cup Asian sesame salad dressing

Steps:

1. Cook the forbidden rice according to package directions.

2. Set out four serving bowls and spoon 1/2 cup of forbidden rice into the bottom or each bowl.

3. Evenly arrange the avocado, edamame, beets, peas, watercress and radishes on top of the forbidden rice.

4. Drizzle with the Asian sesame dressing and sprinkle with the sesame seeds. Serve immediately.



Teriyaki Poke (Chicken) Bowl

Prep Time: 15 minutes / Cook Time: 30 minutes / Servings: 4

Ingredients:

2 cups short grain rice, fully cooked

2 chicken breasts, cut into 1" cubes

2 scallions, finely chopped

1 cup shredded carrots

1 cup chopped, fresh pineapple chunks

1 cup shredded purple cabbage

1 1/4 cups Mr. Yoshida's Teriyaki Sauce

salt and pepper

non-stick cooking spray

Steps:

1. Spray a large skillet with non-stick cooking spray and heat to medium heat. Add the chicken and 1/4 cup of the teriyaki sauce. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cook on medium heat for 5-7 minutes, until the chicken is browned and cooked through.

2. Cook the rice according to package directions.

3. Set out four serving bowls and spoon 1/2 cup of rice into the bottom or each bowl.

4. Evenly arrange the chicken, scallions, carrots, pineapple and purple cabbage on top of the rice.

5. Drizzle with the remaining teriyaki sauce. Serve immediately.

Steak and Eggs Benedict Bowl

Prep Time: 15 minutes / Cook Time: 20 minutes / Servings: 4

Ingredients:

2 cups frozen, shredded hash browns

1 lb. New York Strip steak

4 eggs

15-20 stalks of pencil asparagus

15-20 small cherry tomatoes

1 cup Hollandaise sauce (link to recipe follows)

non-stick cooking spray

salt and pepper

Steps:

1. Heat the oven on broil (500 degrees). Arrange the asparagus and cherry tomatoes onto a cookie sheet and spray with non-stick cooking spray. Season with salt and pepper. Broil the vegetables for 5-6 minutes until the asparagus and tomatoes are charred. Remove from the heat and allow to cool slightly before serving.

2. Bring a small saucepan filled with water to a simmer. Add 2 tbsp. white vinegar. Swirl the water into a circle with a large spoon or ladle. Crack the eggs into a small bowl. Use the ladle or large spoon to gently drop one egg into the swirling, simmering water. Cook for 2 1/2 minutes and remove with the spoon. Set aside until ready to serve. Repeat with the other eggs.

3. Spray a large skillet with non-stick cooking spray and heat on medium heat. Add the hash browns and season with salt and pepper. Heat on medium heat for 7-10 minutes, until browned and crispy.

4. Re-spray and re-heat the same skillet and add the steak. Season with salt and pepper and cook on medium heat 4-5 minutes on each side, until medium rare (135 degrees internal temperature). Remove from the skillet and allow the steak to rest for about 5 minutes before slicing.

5. Set out four serving bowls and evenly spoon the hash browns into each bowl.

6. Evenly add the sliced steak, asparagus, cherry tomatoes and poached eggs.

7. Drizzle with warm Hollandaise sauce and serve immediately.

Link to Hollandaise Sauce:

https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/tyler-florence/hollandaise-sauce-recipe-1910043

For more information on Heather Walker visit: www.phoenixfamilyfoodie.com/blog

Bob Saget @ Stand Up Live

Showtimes and Tickets:

Friday, April 20th 7:30 PM

-21 & over

Friday, April 20th 10:00 PM

-18 & over

Saturday, April 21st 7:00 PM

-21 & over

Saturday, April 21st 9:30 PM

-21 & over

Ticket Price: $32.00 / $38.71

For more information: www.StandUpLive.com

Stand Up Live

50 W. Jefferson St.

Phoenix, AZ 85003

Box Office #: (480) 719-6100

Julia Rizik

Up & coming valley singer/songwriter Julia Rizik headed to Southern CA to play Stage Coach Festival April 28th then relocating to Nashville to write and record.

-Singer/Songwriter

-Stagecoach Festival April 28, 2018

-Find her music on Spotify, iTunes and Apple Music

-"Medicine," her first single, made the Next Women of Country Top Ten Playlist on Spotify

For more information: www.juliarizik.com

Social Media

Instagram Handle: https://www.instagram.com/juliarizik/

Facebook Handle: https://www.facebook.com/juliarizik/