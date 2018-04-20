ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (April 20-23)

Freeway improvement projects will require a few closures or lane restrictions in the Phoenix area this weekend, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Westbound Interstate 10 will be closed between 51st and 59th avenues for work on the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange.

[MAP: ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (April 20-23)]

Meanwhile, northbound State Route 51 will be narrowed approaching Glendale Avenue on Saturday, April 21, for pavement improvement work.

Drivers should allow extra travel time, use caution and be prepared to use alternate routes while the following restrictions are in place this weekend:

Westbound Interstate 10 closed between 51st and 59th avenues in west Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 23) for construction of the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at 35th and 43rd avenues also closed. DETOUR: Westbound I-10 traffic exiting at 51st Avenue can detour to McDowell Road and connect with I-10 at 59th Avenue. Expect heavy traffic and delays and consider alternate routes, including westbound/southbound Loop 101 in the West Valley.

Northbound State Route 51 (Piestewa Freeway) narrowed to two lanes (right three lanes closed) between Glendale and Northern avenues from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (April 21) for pavement improvement work. Northbound SR 51 on-ramp at Glendale Avenue and northbound off- and on-ramps at Northern Avenue closed. DETOUR: Allow extra travel time and expect delays. Please consider alternate northbound routes, including Loop 101 or I-17, to reach north Valley.

Allow extra travel time and expect delays. Please consider alternate northbound routes, including Loop 101 or I-17, to reach north Valley. Southbound Interstate 17 off-ramp at Grant Street/Buckeye Road closed from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (April 21) for utility work. Southbound I-17 frontage road also restricted near Grant Street. DETOUR: Consider using other nearby southbound I-17 exits, including Jefferson Street.

Arizona has a “Move Over” law that requires drivers to move over at least one lane – or slow down if it is not safe to change lanes – when approaching any vehicle with flashing lights pulled to the side of a road or highway.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.

Any additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including future weekend restriction information. Another great way to find more about ADOT’s projects and programs to improve Arizona’s transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.

