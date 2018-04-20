Premier orthodontics taking part in national event to help kids get braces

Some orthodontists in the Valley are giving kids a reason to smile.

This is all thanks to a partnership with the nonprofit group, "Smiles Change Lives".

The national organization helps kids get braces who could not otherwise afford them. With braces costing an average of $6,500 a child, many hardworking Arizona families can't give their kids the gift of a perfect smile.

The wait list to get free braces has been very long, with some kids waiting for several years. In 2015, Dr. Dustin Coles, along with his brother, Dr. Tyler Coles at Premier Orthodontics, heard about this and stepped up to help.

They've committed to helping hundreds of kids in years to come.

On Saturday, Apr. 21, Premier Orthodontics in Glendale and Chandler will be screening children for free braces.

To qualify for placement at the screening, a child must be between the ages of 7-18, have good oral hygiene, not be wearing braces currently, have a moderate to the severe need for braces, and meet certain financial guidelines.

