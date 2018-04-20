PD: Man killed following shooting outside Peoria Harkins theater

The Peoria Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred at a parking lot early Friday morning.

The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. outside of a Harkins theater near the area of 99th and Northern avenues.

According to police, a man was shot during an argument that spilled out into the parking lot behind the movie theater.

The victim died at the scene. Police say that the victim was with a woman at the time of the shooting. The woman remained on scene talking with authorities.

At this time, the suspect is still on the run.

No other details have been released.

