Paradise Valley teachers receive board support, react to walkout vote

Paradise Valley Unified governing board members approved a resolution Thursday night backing teachers in the #RedforEd movement.

The vote on the resolution came right before an announcement by the Arizona Education Association and Arizona Educators United that a walk-out will take place next Thursday.

Karen Morgan, an algebra teacher with Horizon High School said she has enough sick days to cover the walk-out so “change can happen.” Morgan says she’s walking out not only for herself, but support staff as well.

Another Horizon High School teacher, Susan Seep who teaches social studies, said she was sad their demands for livable wages has come to this. Seep says she is ready to walk out and plans to fill those days with volunteering.

Leah Knaeble of the Paradise Valley Education Association addressed the board twice during the meeting thanking members for their support. She says she doesn’t want her kindergartner to go through years of education from teachers who are tired from working multiple jobs but are still ready to give one hundred percent.

