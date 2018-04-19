Parkland survivors will join Arizona students for gun control rally

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Three survivors of the Parkland shooting are scheduled to join student protesters at the Arizona Capitol Friday for the latest round of protests in the March for Our Lives movement.

Alfonso Calderon, Charlie Mirsky and Delaney Tarr of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are scheduled to speak at an after-school “die-in” at the Capitol, according to organizers.

Before the Capitol rally, students at 30 or more Arizona high schools plan to take part in walkouts around 10 a.m., said student organizer Jordan Harb of Mountain View High School. More than 2,500 schools across the country are expected to take part in Friday’s National School Walkout to demand lawmakers take action on gun control legislation.

Harb said students have been working with administrators to get their blessing for the demonstrations during school, which he said would be similar to walkouts March 14. In those instances, students generally left class briefly for protests on school fields before returning to the classroom.

However, some districts expressed concern that students might be planning to walk off campus and warned parents that such demonstrations could result in disciplinary action.

“We want to ensure a safe and non-disruptive learning environment for all of our children and we appreciate your support, knowing that any missed time in class is a lost opportunity to learn,” Kyrene Unified Superintendent Jan Vesely wrote in a letter to parents. “To ensure family understanding, we want parents to be aware that students who miss class due to this type of activity will be marked unexcused, and will be disciplined in alignment with board policies.”

Students are taking aim at Governor Doug Ducey’s school safety proposal, which passed a Senate committee on a party-line vote Thursday.

"The governor turned his back on us, the kids who recharged the conversation about gun violence in Arizona,” said Harb. “His latest plan, endorsed by the NRA, watered down the already weak promises he made after the Parkland massacre. We demand the governor revive this legislation and start over.”

Beyonce Brooks, a junior at Millennium High School, added, “We are here and we’re not going away until [the governor] makes things rights. The plan that he has is complete B.S.”

The demonstrations across the country are happening tomorrow because it’s the 19th anniversary of the Columbine school massacre.

