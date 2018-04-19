Parents concerned about what to do if there's a teacher walkout

Some parents seemed to be unaware of how serious of an impact a teacher walkout could be. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Parents are waiting to see what happens with the teacher walkout. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Parents are waiting on edge to learn if teachers will walk out of classes.

Some are concerned about how much of a heads up they'll get and how long could it possibly last.

School districts across the Valley have notified parents of a tentative plan. Some are asking for parents to make sure their contact information is updated so the district can communicate with them right away if a walkout were to happen.

The Washington Elementary School District said in an e-mailed statement, "Our priority is the safety and welfare of our students and limiting disruption to our families. It is the intent of the WESD to keep schools open, if possible. To keep schools open, the District would use all available school and district employees who report to work."

Richard Miller Elementary school dad Greg Joseph isn't so sure about that idea.

"I don't just want a babysitter. You know my kid goes to school. I want her to learn stuff while she's at school," said Joseph.

However, he's not sure if he'll have much of an option since he and his wife both work.

"Unfortunately, we don't have much family out here either, so it's going to be daycare situation, but that's not cheap. That's expensive," he explained.

He added he doesn't want to see a walkout but is okay with the extra stress of figuring it all out.

"I'm willing to sacrifice for the teachers if that's what the case is. They deserve everything. They deserve way more than they're offering," Joseph said.

Other parents seemed to be unaware of how serious of an impact a teacher walkout could be.

Rgena Dumers supports the Red for Ed movement. She's a stay-at-home mom and not worried if she has to pick up her kids.

"There's like only four more weeks of school. It's about to be summer, so it's kind of just like this year is kinda already over," said Dumers.

Meanwhile, other moms like Christina Walters don't have a plan but hopes to think of one soon.

"It's what they have to do. It's for the best," said Walters. "That's what they need to do to get something going."

