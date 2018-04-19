Surprise mom Pays it Forward to firefighters who saved her life

The calls come in every day with Valley Firefighters jumping into action to save lives. But first responders don't seek out attention or need a pat on the back.

"I don't consider myself a hero," said paramedic Brad Buscher, with the Surprise Fire Department. "I just consider myself doing what I signed up to do."

Shannon Graham and her son, Brock see things a little different.

A couple months ago, the 37-year-old mom from Surprise had some chest pain and nearly died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

"I did code multiple times," said Graham. "They had to do CPR and shock me back. I don't remember it obviously, because they said my heart stopped."

Paramedics from the Surprise Fire Department were able to revive Graham and get her the care she needed.

The West Valley mom couldn't be more thankful, and so is her son.

"It's a blessing, definitely, to have my family and be able to wake up and be my son's mom still," said Graham.

"I took it to heart because it was like they gave my mom another chance to live and gave me more time with my mom, and not a lot of kids have that nowadays," said Brock Graham.

Graham reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to the paramedics who saved her life, and give them $500 to help others in the community through their local charity.

A CBS 5 news camera was rolling when she showed up at the fire station.

"I just want to thank you guys so much for everything you did," said Graham. "I love every day with my son, and I feel like you guys gave me one more day to be my son's mom. I just want you to know what it means to me, and what you did for me and my son. Here's $500 for your charity. Thank you so much on behalf of me and my son and CBS 5."

"It keeps you getting up in the morning and enjoying what we do," said Buscher.

