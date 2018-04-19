NFL releases Arizona Cardinals 2018 Fall schedule

Make your fall plans accordingly. The NFL is releasing the Arizona Cardinals 2018 schedule.

The Steve Wilks era opens at home on Sunday afternoon Sept. 9 against the Washington Redskins.

The Cards play three of the their first four games at home with the Bears and Seahawks visiting followed by trips to San Francisco and Minnesota. The Denver Broncos visit the Valley on Thursday Oct. 18, the same night ASU hosts Stanford. The Cardinals close out October hosting the 49ers before a bye week.

November starts with a trip to the Chiefs, followed by a visit from the Raiders, their first trip to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers and a Dec. 2 trip to Green Bay. The season finishes at home against the Lions, at the Falcons, home to the Rams and at the Seahawks.

The finish to the season is tough along with road games. The Cardinals have never won at Kansas City and haven’t beaten the Packers on the road since 1949.

Arizona Cardinals' 2018-19 regular season schedule

Week 1 vs Washington Redskins, Sept. 9

Week 2 at Rams, Sept. 16

Week 3 vs Chicago Bears, Sept. 23

Week 4 vs Seahawks, Sept. 30

Week 5 at San Francisco 49ers, Oct. 7

Week 6 at Minnesota Vikings, Oct. 14

Week 7 vs Broncos, Oct. 18

Week 8 vs San Francisco 49ers, Oct. 28

Week 9 BYE

Week 10 at Kansas City Chiefs, Nov. 11

Week 11 vs Oakland Raiders, Nov. 18 (CBS 5)

Week 12 at Los Angeles Chargers, Nov. 25

Week 13 at Green Bay Packers, Dec. 2

Week 14 vs Detroit Lions, Dec. 9

Week 15 at Atlanta Falcons, Dec. 16

Week 16 vs Los Angeles Rams, Dec. 23

Week 17 at Seattle Seahawks, Dec. 30

