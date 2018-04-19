PD: Teen girl shot inside car, hits school bus in west Phoenix

A woman was shot during a fight in west Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A teen girl is in critical condition after she was shot Thursday evening in west Phoenix, police said.

The shooting was reported around 4:45 p.m. near 71st Avenue and Osborn Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers responded to a reported fight in a park. A witness told police a 15-year-old girl fired shots as she was leaving in an older model Jeep.

The other involved party caught up to the vehicle the girl was inside, ramming it and shooting simultaneously. A bullet struck the teen girl.

The driver of that jeep reversed away from the other shooter, slamming into a school bus as it drove through the neighborhood.

The bus, which was from the Arizona State Schools for the Def and the Blind, had the driver, a bus aide, and a single child inside. They were not hurt, police said.

The 15-year-old was taken to a hospital and is in extremely critical condition.

Police remained at the scene till late into the night trying to identify and find the suspect who fired back, striking the teen.

