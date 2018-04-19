Jury weighing border shooting case to return for second day

Closing arguments are expected in Tucson, Ariz., this week in the trial of U.S. Border Patrol agent Lonnie Swartz, charged in the 2012 fatal shooting 16-year-old Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez across the Mexican border. (Source: AP Photo/Anita Snow, file)

Jurors deliberating the fate of a U.S. Border Patrol agent on trial for murder in the cross-border shooting of a rock-throwing teenager are expected back at a federal courthouse in Arizona after a first full day of deliberations ended without a verdict.

The jury in the case against agent Lonnie Swartz is to meet again Wednesday morning. The panel Tuesday listened to a read-back of the agent's testimony about being targeted by rock throwers at least six times.

Swartz is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 16-year-old Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez. But District Judge Raner Collins has told jurors they may also consider the charges of voluntary and involuntary manslaughter if they have difficulty reaching a verdict for the more serious crime.

The agent has pleaded not guilty.

