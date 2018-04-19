Dozens of tiny, bottle-fed kittens need foster homes

Story Body 1 2 3 of 3 Caption: Bottle-fed kittens at Arizona Humane Society need foster homes (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Can you help?

The Arizona Humane Society says it has an overwhelming need right now for foster families to take care of the shelter's tiniest residents, the bottle-fed kittens.

Bottle-baby kittens are kittens under 4 weeks old who aren't eating solid food yet.

Right now, kitten season is here, and the shelter is overflowing. There are 87 bottle babies in the Bottle Baby Kitten Intensive Care Unit!

Signing up to foster is easy. (And you can take online orientations from home as well.)

1.Visit www.azhumane.org/foster

-Take the general online orientation

-Take the Bottle Baby Foster orientation

-The trainings combined take less than an hour

2. Ready for kittens?

-Submit foster application and you will have kittens in less than 24 hours

3. Receive an optional in-person, hands-on bottle baby feeding training

-Bottle Baby Workshop dates/locations (these are optional, but offer a hands-on training and are recommended)

