Phoenix Walmart stores to host free wellness screenings

Another wellness screening day is scheduled for Saturday. (Source: Walmart)

For the second time this year, Walmarts across the Valley will offer free health screenings on Saturday.

All Phoenix-area stores will host the second Walmart Wellness Day event on April 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Patients can get free screenings on blood glucose, blood pressure, body mass index and low-cost immunizations. At some locations, there will be free vision screenings.

Last January, Walmart held its first Wellness Day and the company said it provided more than 2 million free screenings to people across the country.

