Cardinals sign CB Marcus Williams to 1-year deal

Houston Texans cornerback Marcus Williams (40) before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Houston. (Source: AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

The Arizona Cardinals have signed cornerback Marcus Williams to a one-year contract.

The 27-year-old Williams has appeared in 49 games, 14 as a starter, over four seasons with the New York Jets and Houston Texans.

An undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State in 2014, Williams played three-plus years for the Jets. Last season, he played in five games for New York before being released. He was picked up by the Texans and appeared in 10 games for Houston.

The 5-foot-11, 196-pound defensive back has 10 interceptions, 20 passes defensed, 107 tackles (92 solo), 2 1/2 sacks and two forced fumbles.

