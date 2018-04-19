Fundraiser planned for Bane the police dog killed in the line of duty

Bane, the police dog was killed in the line of duty (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Phoenix Police Foundation will be holding a fundraising event this weekend to honor police K9, Bane.

Bane was killed in the line of duty on April 17, after a suspect led police on a high-speed chase then held officers at bay as he holed up in a home.

[RELATED: Suspect in custody after high-speed chase in Phoenix; police dog killed in incident]

The K9 was a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois with 1.5 years of service.

[VIDEO: Phoenix police mourn K-9 who died in the line of duty]

Bane's fundraiser will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Steele Indian School Park Dog Park.

There will be K9 demonstrations, the Phoenix Police Department helicopter and other police equipment, including an armored vehicle.

All proceeds from the event will be donated by the Foundation to the PhxPD K9 Unit.

If you can't make it to the event but wish to donate anyway, you can do so online here: https://www.phxpolicefoundation.org/k-9-supporter.html

The Phoenix Police Foundation (a non-profit organization) will be holding a fundraising event in honor of PhxPD K9 Bane who was killed in the line of duty on 04/17. Proceeds from the event will be donated by the Foundation to the PhxPD K9 Unit.https://t.co/bXCMBZOmF2 pic.twitter.com/MIFP223ipT — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) April 19, 2018

Yesterday during a critical incident police K-9 Bane was mortally wounded during the encounter. He was rushed to an area emergency veterinarian but was unable to survive his injuries. We would like to thank everyone in the community for the outpouring of support and condolences. pic.twitter.com/DyZyGKoILC — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) April 18, 2018

Our hearts are broken today. Phoenix Police K9 Bane was killed in the line of duty. Bane died heroically helping apprehend a suspect to keep our community safe. Prayers for K9 Bane’s handler and the entire Phoenix Police Department. pic.twitter.com/YsddLvGMiG — Greg Stanton (@MayorStanton) April 17, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.