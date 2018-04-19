Border Patrol: Man caught leading 2 horses carrying drugs

A man tried to use two horses to smuggle drugs into Arizona, the Border Patrol said. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection.)

The Border Patrol says a Mexican national who entered the country illegally was arrested after he was spotted using two horses to smuggle drugs.

The Border Patrol says agents located and arrested the man near the village of Santa Rosa on the Tohono O'odham Reservation after a Tohono O'odham police officer spotted him and the horses Wednesday.

According to the Border Patrol, the police officer was able to seize the horses while the man leading them ran off.

The horses were carrying burlap bags containing 262 pounds of marijuana and 6 pounds of methamphetamine.

The man was arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling. His identity wasn't released.

Santa Rosa is 63 miles west of Tucson.

