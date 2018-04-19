Dust, high winds return to Phoenix for second week

Here we go again! More strong winds are sweeping through the Phoenix-metro area.

A blowing dust advisory has been issued until 7 p.m. for Casa Grande, Florence, Maricopa and Queen Creek.

Around 2 p.m., areas of dense blowing dust started developing southeast of Phoenix.

Winds were reported at 30 mph.

Drivers on SR 347 and I-10 were urged to drive with caution.

It was just last Thursday when we saw another afternoon of high winds and blowing dust.

The peak wind gust so far on Thursday has been at Springerville where the wind reached 71 miles an hour.

In the Valley, Queen Creek had the highest wind gust through the early afternoon hours, reaching 31 miles an hour.

After the winds peak overnight, cooler air should infiltrate much of the state for the next day.

That means Valley highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s. But after that, we'll see a quick warmup. On Saturday, expect a high of 87. On Sunday, highs will reach the low 90s.

Blowing Dust Advisory until 7 pm for areas southeast of the Valley. Here's the map. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/7Ug5FVQcP7 — Royal Norman (@royalnorman) April 19, 2018

Winds are just starting to pick up around the Valley with outlying areas gusting into the 30s. Here's a pic from @ArizonaDOT from the 347 near Maricopa. Rural areas more vulnerable to blowing dust. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/dPZO13Qar2 — Royal Norman (@royalnorman) April 19, 2018

Areas of dense blowing dust have developed southeast of Phoenix due to SW winds over 30 mph. Blowing Dust Advisory til 7 pm over N Pinal County. Drivers on SR 347 and I-10 should drive with caution! #azwx — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) April 19, 2018

