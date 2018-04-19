Eagle nest in Phoenix buffeted by strong winds, dead tree blows into nest

Think it was windy at your house last week?

Some feathered friends really felt the effects of the gusts.

Wind gusts of up to 45 mph on April 12 blew part of a dead tree right into a Phoenix bald eagle nest.

Two recently-banded nestlings and one of their parents were resting in the nest when the winds struck.

Luckily, Arizona Game and Fish nest watchers were nearby at the time and all the birds are doing fine.

Thanks to City of Phoenix Water Services Department for the video.

