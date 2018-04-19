UPDATE: Goodyear police have arrested 2 suspects in April 10 homicide

Goodyear police have now arrested two suspects in a homicide earlier this month.

On the night of April 10, multiple people called 911 in reports of a shooting near Van Buren Street and Cotton Lane in Goodyear.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as 29-year-old Antoine Rogers.

Now, police have arrested two suspects in the case.

Anthony Perry Michael Cornejo, 20, has been booked on first-degree murder charges.

Joseph Gutierrez, 23, was arrested Friday, and has also been booked on first-degree murder charges.

Police say the motive for this crime appears to be drug-related.

