Jaime's Local Love: Alo Cafe, a hidden gem in Old Town Scottsdale boasts a tale of family survival

You have probably driven by this place on your last cruise through Old Town Scottsdale. Alo Cafe is a delightful Euro-style breakfast and lunch cafe nestled in the Charles Miller Square off of Goldwater.

The quaint restaurant, though, is more like a cozy home complete with stories of family, tradition and survival.

Resturant owner Steve Martinez is from New York City. He got his first job at 16 years old in a hamburger joint and has been cooking ever since!

He's traveled the world, exploring the flavors and styles of Argentina, South Africa, Namibia, Spain, France, the United States and Canada. But his heart is loyal to Estonia and the name Alo Cafe reflects that.

Steve's family in Estonia fled from their homes and farms as the Soviet occupation became imminent. His parents were lucky enough to escape--over rooftops-- to get out of Estonia.

As Estonians, Steve says his family is very proud that through it all, Estonians dance, sing and preserve their culture.

One way Steve is honoring his heritage is with the name of his restaurant. Alo Mattiisen is a beloved musician and composer of the Estonian Singing Revolution. Hence the name, Alo Cafe.

And you will eat well here. Alo Cafe offers up eggs, waffles, French Toast and sandwiches. Also on the menu, you'll find homemade brisket, corned beef hash, pastrami and sausages with scratch made batters and sauces.

Alo Cafe

6960 E. 1st Street

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

(480) 878-4172

Website: alocafeaz.com

Email: alocafeaz@gmail.com

Instagram: @alocafeaz

Facebook: facebook.com/alocafeaz

