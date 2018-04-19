Forecasters report elevated danger of wildfires in Arizona

Forecasters report elevated fire danger from dry and windy weather conditions across much of Arizona on Thursday.

A red flag warning issued Thursday by the National Weather Service covers an area extending southward from the Arizona-Utah line north of the Grand Canyon in northern Arizona to nearly all of southern Arizona along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The red flag warning runs from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, with the National Weather Service reporting very dry conditions and strong gusty winds.

Campfire and smoking restrictions will take effect Friday on state lands and federally managed public lands in central and western Arizona because of the risk of wildfires.

An announcement Thursday says beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, April 20, restrictions on campfires, smoking and fireworks will go into place on all state-owned and managed lands in Apache, Maricopa, Mohave County, south of the Colorado River, La Paz, Yavapai, and Yuma Counties.

State-owned and managed lands in Navajo County will go into Stage I Fire Restrictions at 12:01 a.m. on April 23.

Specific public lands where the restrictions will apply include the Prescott and Tonto national forests and the Colorado River and Phoenix districts of the Bureau of Land Management.

The restrictions include prohibitions on building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, or wood stove other than in a developed campsite or picnic area where grills are provided.

Also, smoking is prohibited except specific places such as within an enclosed vehicle or building.

