Garden Guy helps Sacaton school plant an orchard

Garden Guy helps Sacaton school plant an orchardPosted: Updated:
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Four murders in 48 hours
VIDEO: Four murders in 48 hours
Police have now upped the reward from $1,000 to up to $21,000 for anybody with information about the suspect. Investigators are now trying to figure out if a fourth homicide is linked to the other three.More >
VIDEO: Officemate identifies 4th murder victim with possible ties to Pitt case
VIDEO: Officemate identifies 4th murder victim with possible ties to Pitt case
Police are looking into whether a fourth murder is connected to this case. Investigators say a man was found shot to death around midnight in a Scottsdale business park.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
RAW: Sledgehammer attack caught on camera
RAW: Sledgehammer attack caught on camera
A road rage suspect seen on surveillance video hitting a man with a sledgehammer after smashing the windows out of a vehicle is being sought by Philadelphia police. (Source: Philadelphia Police via CNN)More >
RAW VIDEO: Scottsdale police trying to determine if 4th homicide is connected to recent murders
RAW VIDEO: Scottsdale police trying to determine if 4th homicide is connected to recent murders
The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating a fourth homicide that occurred in the last two days. Police are investigating to see if this latest case is related to three other murder cases. STORY: https://bit.ly/2sATQurMore >
The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating a fourth homicide that occurred in the last two days. Police are investigating to see if this latest case is related to three other murder cases. STORY: https://bit.ly/2sATQurMore >
Get ready for some serious heat this week
Get ready for some serious heat this week
Get ready for some serious heat this week with temps in the triple digits. Ashlee DeMartino has the forecast.More >
Get ready for some serious heat this week with temps in the triple digits. Ashlee DeMartino has the forecast.More >