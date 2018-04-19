Garden Guy helps Sacaton school plant an orchard

Dave 'Garden Guy' Owens is helping students at Sacaton Middle School plant and maintain an orchard.

The school got a grant from the Gila River Indian Community for a garden and decided to plant a huge orchard so students can get a hands-on agricultural learning experience.

With the help of Owens and Greenfield Citrus Nurseries, the school's orchard will have 132 trees total.

Owens will be on hand to help with the planting and to give the students some lessons on keeping the trees healthy.

Sacaton Middle School said the staff learned that a citrus orchard had existed on the campus when the school was first built back in 1978.

The orchard had been a successful endeavor, but the citrus trees were removed when a previous superintendent started a different project using the space that was occupied by the orchard, school officials said.

"The fruits of the orchard will be used for the community...we're going to take some of the harvest and take it to our local food bank," said Alberto Alaniz, math teacher and agricultural club coordinator at Sacaton Middle School.

The orchard project will help students get hands-on learning while meeting guidelines for science, technology, engineering and math.

