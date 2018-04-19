If you're missing the rain in Phoenix, we have some bad news

Posted: Updated:
By Ian Schwartz, CBS 5 Wake Up Meteorologist
Rain is pretty much non-existent in Phoenix in May and June as we patiently await the arrival of the monsoon. (Source: AP File Photo) Rain is pretty much non-existent in Phoenix in May and June as we patiently await the arrival of the monsoon. (Source: AP File Photo)
(3TV/CBS 5) -

The start of this year has been pretty rough when it comes to rain!

March was actually awful. When we should have seen 0.99 inches of rain, we only ended up with 0.04 inches. Dry to say the least!

If you are hoping for a good rain in the next two months, don't get too excited.

May marks the start of the dry season in the Valley.

Rain is pretty much non-existent in Phoenix in May and June as we patiently await the arrival of the monsoon.

In May, Phoenix normally only sees 0.12 inches of rain. June is even drier with monthly normals coming in at 0.02.

Then in July, we see a dramatic increase in rains with the arrival of the monsoon. In July, Phoenix sees around 1 inch of rain.

What's especially bad about the dry season in Phoenix (and southern deserts) is the increase in the average wind speeds. We see the winds pick up in April, May and June.

It's no coincidence that with our very dry months and increased winds in Arizona we see our fire season really take shape.

So get ready for a few (more) dry months, and let's hope we don't see any major fires in the near future.

    •   