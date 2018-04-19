Arizona teachers to announce whether they will walk out

Another #RedForEd rally at KTAR Tuesday, April 10 (left) and Gov. Doug Ducey at 3TV/CBS 5 (Source: Steve Aron, 3TV/CBS 5 and 3TV/CBS 5)

Arizona teachers are expected to announce whether they will walkout Thursday night. Teachers will be voting until this afternoon on whether they will participate in a state-wide walkout to fight for better pay and school funding.

The Arizona Education Association (AEA) said they will reveal the results of the vote some time after 8 p.m. Thursday night.

The proposed action comes after Gov. Doug Ducey announced that he has a plan to get teachers a 20 percent raise by 2020. The plan would give teachers a 9 percent raise this year, gradually reaching 20 percent by 2020.

But teachers say Ducey's plan lacks specifics and doesn't meet all of their demands, such as a raise for all support staff and a return of school funding to 2008 levels.

AEA said they have reserved the capitol lawn for five days starting Friday in case teachers do vote to walk out.

Dozens of school boards have come out with public support for #RedForEd.

"Below is a list of 38 boards that have informed me they publicly support the Arizona Educators United movement to sustainably fund education and employee groups as well as restore District Additional Assistance -- all in a way that doesn’t pillage essential state funds that bolster our hospitals; programs for people with disabilities; and environmental protection projects," Katie Paetz, the president of the Osborn District Governing Board, wrote in an email to Arizona's Family. We've posted her list below, including links to the resolutions or letters where available, and will add to it as we learn more.

An Arizona Senate committee finally held a hearing Thursday morning on Gov. Doug Ducey's school safety proposal.

The governor rolled out the proposal about a month ago, which includes more school resource officers and school mental health spending.

DISTRICTS' LETTERS TO PARENTS (we will update this list as we receive new communications)

SCHOOL BOARDS SUPPORTING #REDFORED

Arizona Educators United Facebook discussion group

Agua Fria Union High School District Alhambra Elementary School District Amphitheater Unified District Apache Junction Unified District Baboquivari Unified School District Beaver Creek Elementary District Cartwright Casa Grande Elementary School District Chandler Unified School District Colorado River Union High School District Cottonwood-Oak Creek Elementary School District Creighton School District Deer Valley Unified School District Douglas Unified Flagstaff Unified Florence Unified Gilbert Public Schools Glendale Elementary Glendale High School Higley Unified Isaac Liberty Elementary School District Mesa Unified District Osborn Elementary School District Paradise Valley Unified Peoria Unified School District Pendergast Elementary School District Phoenix Elementary Phoenix Union High School District Queen Creek Roosevelt School District Safford Unified Santa Cruz Valley Union High School District Somerton Tempe Elementary Tempe UHSD Tucson Unified Washington

