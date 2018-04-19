Rollover closed I-17 ramps to L-101 eastbound during morning rush hour

Northbound and southbound I-17 ramps are closed to eastbound Loop 101. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)
A semi rollover closed the Interstate 17 northbound and southbound ramps to Loop 101 eastbound in north Phoenix Thursday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure lasted through the morning commute so crews could clean concrete bags that were spilled on the ramps.

The ramps reopened at 9 a.m.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in this rollover.

