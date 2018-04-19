This new tech device can read your mind

What if a new technology could read your mind?

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are working on something that can kind of do that.

It looks funny, but the technology could be a game-changer.

You just strap the headset onto your head and you are ready to go.

When you say a word in your head, there are neuromuscular signals invisible to the human eye and this headset picks up on them.

This allows for silent communication between your face muscles and this device.

So let’s say you are at home on your couch searching for a movie on Netflix or Amazon and said, in your mind, ‘up or down’, this device reads that command and moves the cursor on your smart TV.

Developers said Alter Ego has lots of uses.

Pretend you are in a meeting and you do not know a word someone said, you could ask the device silently for the definition.

You could also ask it something like, “What street am I on?”. The device would be able to answer the question.

Developers at MIT see potential of it being used by people who have disabilities, like speech and language impairment.

MIT is in the research and testing process right now and it is not available to the public yet.

In a recent trial, researchers said the headset had a 92% accuracy rate!

