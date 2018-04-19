Phoenix FD battle 2nd-alarm fire in vacant building

Phoenix fire crews battled a second-alarm fire at a vacant building early Thursday morning. 

According to Captain Christ Gentry, crews were called to the fire near Fifth Avenue and Van Buren Street at about 3:40 a.m.

Gentry said the fire had burned through the roof shortly after crews arrived, causing the crews to go defensive on the fire. 

[VIDEO: Aerial view of huge flames and thick, black smoke]

Crews are still on scene working on fire control and protecting exposures. 

