Police: Man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Phoenix

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a man was struck and killed in Phoenix early Thursday morning.

The man was crossing the street midblock near 19th Avenue and Broadway Road sometime after midnight.

A vehicle struck the man and did not stop, according to Sgt. Alan Pfohl with the Phoenix Police Department.

The vehicle was traveling in an unknown direction, possibly eastbound, but detectives will determine that in their investigation, Pfohl said.

The man, who was 56 years old, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Pfohl said detectives determined through evidence left at the scene that they are looking for a silver vehicle.

Officers are searching nearby businesses for any surveillance video that might have recorded the crash, police said.

Two witnesses spotted the man in the road and called it into police. Unfortunately, they did not see the suspect's vehicle and could not provide a description.

Broadway Road is closed in both directions between 19th and 17th avenues while police investigate.

Anyone with information on this deadly crash is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO.

