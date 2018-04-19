Did Backpage founder accidentally deposit $500k in Phoenix man's account?Posted: Updated:
Georgia teen with clean record sentenced to five years in prison for stealing $100 shoes
An 18-year-old with no criminal record has been sentenced to five years in prison for stealing a $100 pair of shoes in Georgia.More >
4th homicide confirmed in Scottsdale, may be connected to recent murders
The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating a fourth homicide that occurred in the last two days in the area.More >
Officemate identifies 4th murder victim with possible ties to Pitt case
Licensed professional counselor Karen Kolbe says she shared an office with the fourth homicide victim in a string of Valley murders.More >
Body rolled up in blanket found in field in Litchfield Park
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in Litchfield Park. Deputies were called to a cornfield near the Loop 303 and Glendale Avenue.More >
9 people involved in crash on I-17 in Phoenix, firefighters say
8-year-old autistic boy missing in Bullhead City
Bullhead City authorities are searching for a missing 8-year-old autistic boy. Jeremy Duncan was last seen at 8 a.m. Saturday at 584 Silver Lane in Bullhead City.More >
Valerie Jarrett fires back after racist Roseanne tweet
In the wake of racist comments against her by Roseanne Barr that led ABC to cancel the television sitcom "Roseanne," Valerie Jarrett is criticizing elected officials who "demean others" and calling on voters to "demand better" at the ballot box in 2018.More >
This Ohio police department wants to test your meth for you
A police department in Ohio wants to check your meth just in case it has been contaminated with the Zika Virus.More >
Dirty Dining June 1: Popular breakfast spot hit with 6 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Maricopa Mugs: June Arrest Photos Volume 1
Click to see dozens of mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
Phoenix PD: Well-known forensic psychiatrist Dr. Steven Pitt shot and killed
Phoenix police are investigating after well-known forensic psychiatrist Dr. Steven Pitt was shot and killed outside his office Thursday night.More >
Derek Staahl is an Emmy Award-winning reporter and fill-in anchor who loves covering stories that matter most to Arizona families.
Click to learn more about Derek.
This once-uncompromising "California guy" got his first taste of Arizona in 2015 while covering spring training baseball for his former station. The trip spanned just three days, but Derek quickly decided Phoenix should be his next address. He joined CBS 5 and 3TV four months later, in August 2015. Before packing his bags for the Valley of the Sun, Derek spent nearly four years at XETV in San Diego, where he was promoted to Weekend Anchor and Investigative Reporter. Derek chaired the Saturday and Sunday 10 p.m. newscasts, which regularly earned the station's highest ratings for a news program each week. Derek’s investigative reporting efforts into the Mayor Bob Filner scandal in 2013 sparked a "governance crisis" for the city of San Diego and was profiled by the region’s top newspaper. Derek broke into the news business at WKOW-TV in Madison, WI. He wrote, shot, edited, and presented stories during the week, and produced newscasts on the weekends. By the end of his stint, he was promoted to part-time anchor on WKOW’s sister station, WMSN. Derek was born in Los Angeles and was named the “Undergraduate Broadcast Journalism Student of the Year” in his graduating class at USC. He also played quads in the school’s famous drumline. When not reporting the news, Derek enjoys playing drumset, sand volleyball, and baseball.
DOUBLE HOMICIDE: Two women shot and killed at south Scottsdale law office
Scottsdale police are investigating after two women were shot and killed Friday afternoon.More >
Phoenix PD: Well-known forensic psychiatrist Dr. Steven Pitt shot and killed
Phoenix police are investigating after well-known forensic psychiatrist Dr. Steven Pitt was shot and killed outside his office Thursday night.More >
9 people involved in crash on I-17 in Phoenix, firefighters say
Mesa girl possibly sickened by Yuma E. coli lettuce outbreak released from hospital
A 7-year-old Mesa girl diagnosed with an E.coli infection, possibly linked to contaminated Romaine lettuce out of Yuma, is now back home after spending more than a month in the hospital.More >
VIDEO: Four murders in 48 hours
Police have now upped the reward from $1,000 to up to $21,000 for anybody with information about the suspect. Investigators are now trying to figure out if a fourth homicide is linked to the other three.More >
VIDEO: Officemate identifies 4th murder victim with possible ties to Pitt case
Police are looking into whether a fourth murder is connected to this case. Investigators say a man was found shot to death around midnight in a Scottsdale business park.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
RAW: Sledgehammer attack caught on camera
A road rage suspect seen on surveillance video hitting a man with a sledgehammer after smashing the windows out of a vehicle is being sought by Philadelphia police. (Source: Philadelphia Police via CNN)More >
RAW VIDEO: Scottsdale police trying to determine if 4th homicide is connected to recent murders
The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating a fourth homicide that occurred in the last two days. Police are investigating to see if this latest case is related to three other murder cases. STORY: https://bit.ly/2sATQurMore >
Get ready for some serious heat this week
Get ready for some serious heat this week with temps in the triple digits. Ashlee DeMartino has the forecast.More >
