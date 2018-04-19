Phoenix couple's home destroyed during carjacking suspect's standoff with SWAT

Their daughter has now set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for repairs. (Source: GoFundMe)

The Dolls' home suffered significant damage due to the manhunt for a carjacking suspect. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The house of Edward and Beverly Doll is no longer livable after a carjacking suspect went into their home and police went in after him. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5/GoFundMe)

For more than 40 years, a tan brick house affectionately called "The Doll House" near Bethany Home Road and 27th Avenue has been home to Phoenix couple Edward and Beverly Doll.

"Ed and Bev are great people. They look out for everybody around here. They try to help out whenever they can," said neighbor and family friend of more than 20 years, Greg Hailey.

Its windows are now boarded up after damage from a manhunt made it nearly unlivable.

[WATCH: Police chase car through streets of Phoenix]

"They're soaking it in and trying to manage what they have," said Hailey.

On Tuesday, a carjacking suspect on the run decided to make himself comfortable. Police say Jairo Contreras broke in through a back door, took a shower, changed into some of the homeowner's clothes and ate their food.

[READ MORE: Suspect in Tuesday's car chase identified; taken in wheelchair to Police HQ]

When police caught up to with him, he scrambled into the attic.

"Basically, the police trying to pinpoint where he was in the attic and then trying to coach him out of the attic and then he fell through the ceiling," said Hailey.

The drywall and insulation came crashing down. Tear gas cans sent in from the SWAT team poisoned the air.

[RELATED: Suspect in custody after high-speed chase in Phoenix; police dog killed in incident]

[VIDEO: Phoenix police chase #4 - Vehicle blows tire on stop sticks]

"Furniture all basically has to be trashed and thrown away, all the drapes and curtains, mattresses, sheets, everything has to be thrown away and start over again," said Hailey.

All of this happened on the couple's 47th wedding anniversary.

[SLIDESHOW: Carjacking suspect run try to escape police in reckless drive through Phoenix]

Thankfully, the Dolls were not home at that time. Their daughter has now set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for repairs.

To complicate things, Ed has been dealing with Parkinson's Disease. Their GoFundMe states their home has "always provided him a safe and comfortable environment. "

"I know Ed and Bev would appreciate any help they can get," said Hailey.

When asked if the Dolls have any recourse, the Phoenix Police Department spokesperson says a homeowner has three options.

First, they can file a claim with their homeowners' insurance. On the family's GoFundMe page, the daughter mentioned her parents having limited insurance coverage.

Next, they can file a claim with the city., which would have to go through the review process.

In this case, the suspect also caused a great deal of the damage to the home. The homeowner can also ask for restitution from the court, but that process can take time and in many cases, a suspect may not have the means to pay for the full cost of the damage.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.