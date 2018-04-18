Arizona woman released from nondisclosure agreement over alleged affair with Trump

Now that an Arizona woman is legally free to share the details of her alleged affair with President Donald Trump publicly, a Valley attorney explained to Arizona’s Family how Karen McDougal was released from the nondisclosure agreement that she signed.

“She’s claiming that she doesn’t understand the contract. She’s claiming she was led to believe the story would be published,” said Russ Richelsoph, an attorney for Davis Miles Law Firm in Tempe not directly involved in this case.

The agreement that McDougal, a former Playboy model, signed in 2016 was with The National Enquirer and its owner, American Media, Inc. (AMI). She sold them the exclusive rights to her story for $150,000, thinking The National Enquirer would release all the details.

“The National Enquirer did something that’s referred to as a catch and kill, which is where they buy the rights to the story and then never publish it,” Richelsoph said.

McDougal sued AMI, saying that she was misled into signing the nondisclosure agreement. Her lawsuit claimed that AMI’s owner, David Pecker, was close and personal friends with President Donald Trump, and that Pecker was therefore trying to shut the story down.

AMI ended up settling with McDougal, allowing her to spill the beans publicly and to keep her $150,000. The company, however, has rights to up to $75,000 of any future profits McDougal makes by telling her story.

Richelsoph pointed out that AMI paid money to someone in a manner that was possibly helpful to the Trump campaign before the 2016 election.

“It could be construed and I suspect it’s going to be part of the investigation done in New York, whether or not this was an illegal campaign contribution,” Richelsoph said.

