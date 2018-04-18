Firefighters use helicopter to rescue woman off Phoenix mountain

Firefighters used a helicopter to get a woman who injured her ankle off the mountain. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A woman had to be flown off a mountain in Phoenix on Wednesday evening after she hurt her ankle, firefighters said.

It happened on the north side of the Phoenix Mountains Preserve, near 40th Street and Shea Boulevard.

According to Capt. Chris Gentry, the 59-year-old woman rolled her ankle about a mile up the trail.

Because of the distance from the base, the terrain and the lack of daylight, crews used their helicopter to get her off the mountain.

It's unclear how bad her ankle injury was but she was put on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance. She was then taken to the hospital.

Firefighters haven't said when led up to her ankle injury.

