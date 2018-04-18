Bill to keep McCain seat in GOP's hands on hold

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., leaves a closed-door session on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Senate President Steve Yarbrough said he will bring the bill back for a vote but did not say when.
The original proposal passed the House with bipartisan support, but the Senate added an emergency clause to the bill this week.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

A move to likely keep Sen. John McCain's seat in Republican hands should the ailing senator leave office is on hold.

With no explanation, Senate leaders pulled HB 2538 Wednesday moments before lawmakers voted.

The proposal changes the way Arizona replaces its members of Congress who die or resign.

The emergency clause means the changes take effect immediately with a two-thirds vote and the governor's signature.

That could factor into this election year should McCain, who is battling an aggressive form of brain cancer, step down.

There are no plans for McCain to step down.

But under current law, McCain's seat would be up for election this fall if he left office before May 31.

HB 2538 effectively delays the election until 2020 with Gov. Ducey appointing the Arizona senator's replacement.

Because Ducey is a Republican, he would likely select someone from the GOP to fill the vacated seat.

Senate President Steve Yarbrough said he will bring the bill back for a vote but did not say when.

