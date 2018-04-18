Court records reveal details of shooting death of pregnant mom in Phoenix

Court documents reveal disturbing witness accounts after, police say, a man shot and killed his pregnant girlfriend in Phoenix.

The homicide happened Tuesday afternoon near Seventh Street and Butler.

Dwight Miles, 36, is accused of shooting 29-year-old Chelsee Dennis n the head as they were riding in a car with Dennis’ six-year-old daughter.

Police say they located and arrested Miles along a nearby canal. Dennis was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Court records say witnesses found the little girl screaming and covered in blood, and she told investigators “he shot my mom real hard.”

Miles was in court Wednesday facing charges of first-degree murder, prohibited possession of a weapon, disorderly conduct, and theft/control of stolen property.

“She just wanted somebody to love her,” says Dennis’ longtime friend, Taneshia Lewis.

She says Dennis was living with her in Riverside County, California when she moved away in September after falling in love with Dwight Miles through an online dating service.

“They talked online a couple months and she ended up moving out there with him,” says Lewis.

Lewis says Dennis kept the romance a secret for a while.

Later Dennis came to visit her in California to catch up with her friend of 15 years, but Dennis brought company. Lewis says that’s when she met Miles.

“I knew from then it was a controlling situation,” says Lewis. “He wouldn’t let her do too much, he wouldn’t let her go nowhere with her family and friends.”

Lewis says she begged Dennis to leave Miles. She had been noticing changes in her once fun and sociable friend. Lewis says Dennis told her about death threats and constant beatings.

