Stop the Bleed teaches people what to do in medical emergency

From terrorism to mass shootings to car accidents, victims can die within 5 to 10 minutes from uncontrolled bleeding. But now there's a nationwide campaign to teach ordinary people how to respond in emergencies.

The "Stop the Bleed' program, launched after the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, teaches the public to give aid to someone who's bleeding.

"Sandy Hook, as well as Pulse nightclub and Boston Marathon Bombing, a lot of people were injured and passed away from blood loss before they were able to reach the hospital or before first responders were able to get there," said Jeremy Fridling, a paramedic and first-year med student.

Fridling and his classmates Are certified instructors for "Stop the Bleed."

"It's not just shootings or bombings where these skills matter," he said.

Students practice on dummies and each other to learn how to pack a wound, apply a tourniquet or a piece of cloth to control bleeding.

"Sad that we have to learn this stuff," said middle school teacher Bob Teraila. "But if you can save one life, it's well worth it."

Trauma experts say the goal is to make this training as common as CPR.

To find out where you can receive training, visit www.bleedingcontrol.org.

